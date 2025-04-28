Rutgers Football lands Mercer Transfer DB Chris Joines

Rutgers Football has added another Transfer Portal addition today, as former Mercer University defensive back Chris Joines took to social media to announce his commitment to the program.

As a recruit, Joines was ranked a 5.2, two-star and hails from North Carolina where he played at Ronald Reagan High School and committed to Army as a Class of 2021 prospect. However Joines would end up reclassifying to 2022 class, playing for Myrtle Beach Prep and reopened his recruitment before committing to Mercer on National Signing Day back in December 2021.

Along with football, Joines also ran for his high school's track team as a part of the 4x100m relay, where he helped them win a state championship.

As a true freshman in 2022, Joines appeared in 10 games and finished with 13 total tackles (4 solo), and one interception. A year later in 2023, he appeared in six games and saw snaps as a reserve, finishing with four tackles and one pass deflection.

This past season, Joines was a start for the Bears and appeared in all 14 games and had 70 total tackles (37 solo), 4 TFLs, 3 Pass Deflections, 1 Interception, 1 Forced Fumble and 1 Fumble Recovery, which he took back for a touchdown. Out of all his games last season, one of Joines best performances came against Alabama, where he finished with five total tackles (4 solo).

According to PFF, Joines finished with a 73.2 overall grade, 77.8 rush defense grade, 74.0 tackling grade and a 70.5 coverage grade.

Joines joins the Scarlet Knights with two years of eligibility remaining.