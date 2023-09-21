Penn State scored twice within a six-minute stretch late in the first half on goals by Payton Linnehan and Amelia White on their way to their eighth victory of the season, beating the Scarlet Knights by a score of 2-1 before a crowd of 1,093.

The No. 4 ranked Nittany Lions came into the game undefeated (7-0-1), looking to add win number eight to their resumé in 2023 as well as their first victory at Yurcak Field since 2018.

In the early going, Penn State controlled possession and play as Rutgers clearly was missing the presence of injured captains Emma Misal and Becci Fluchel.

While RU did not appear to be able to connect with passing, PSU, by comparison, appeared to be able to connect at will. It was that precision passing that led to the first quality chance of the match, but Penn State junior Kaitlyn MacBean fired it over the top of the Rutgers goal, keeping the game scoreless.

But, eventually the PSU persistence paid off when sophomore Riley Gleeson delivered a perfect feed for a one-timer by Linnehan, who chipped the ball past RU goalkeeper Emily Bodmer at 33:40 to give the Nittany Lions the lead, 1-0.