Rutgers Basketball's Dylan Harper declares for 2025 NBA Draft

Following one season on the banks, Rutgers Basketball freshman guard Dylan Harper has announced that he will be entering the 2025 NBA Draft.

Despite the not so productive season, Harper was easily the program's top player and also the most consistent as well, as he recently earned All-Big Ten First Team honors after just one season of college basketball.

The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey native appeared in 28 games (27 starts) in his lone year on the banks. During that time span, Harper finished first all-time in points scored in program history by a freshmen and averaged 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 34.5% from three.

According to several early NBA Mock Drafts, Harper's draft status is solidly in the top five pick range with some having him as high as the No. 2 overall pick this summer.

Harper is expected to be the first Scarlet Knights draft pick since 2010 when the Washington Wizards selected Hamady N'Diaye with the 56th pick in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft.