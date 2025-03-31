PHOTOS: 2025 Rutgers Football Spring Practice

A series of photos from Rutgers Football spring practice.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
A series of photos from Rutgers Football spring practice.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
Rutgers Football Kirk Ciarrocca met with the media today to talk about the offseason and spring ball.
Oregon Ducks set softball program record in two-game sweep of Scarlet Knights
Rutgers Football adds Class of 2026 ATH Sebastian Cruz.
TKR Pod talks about Rutgers Football and Basketball offseason updates, with two hoops transfer portal entries.
Rutgers Women's Basketball defeated the College of Charleston in the WNIT's Super 16 with a decisive second half.
Rutgers Football Kirk Ciarrocca met with the media today to talk about the offseason and spring ball.
Oregon Ducks set softball program record in two-game sweep of Scarlet Knights
Rutgers Football adds Class of 2026 ATH Sebastian Cruz.