Although there weren’t any former Rutgers Football players drafted in this past week’s NFL Draft, there were two, Michael Dwumfour and Brendon White, who both signed with the New York Jets as undrafted free agents.

Now despite zero draft prospects in 2021, the 2022 NFL Draft could feature multiple Scarlet Knights, so let’s take a look at some of those potential prospects.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE