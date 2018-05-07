Where Were The New NFL Knights Ranked As Recruits?
Today, TKR is taking a look at where all of the former Rutgers football players that were drafted or signed with a team, were ranked as recruits in high school. This year Rutgers had two defensive lineman drafted and a running back sign with an NFL team.
Who did he get signed / drafted by?
DRAFTED - Indianapolis Colts: Round 2 - Pick #52
The skinny: Coming out of High School, not many colleges knew who Kemoko Turay was considering he only played one year of high school football. Turay was ranked a 5.4, 2-star and choose the Scarlet Knights over one other offer from James Madison. Credit to former HC Kyle Flood and staff for literally finding a diamond in the rough as Turay turned out to be the eighth highest pick in Rutgers Football history.
Career stat line at Rutgers: 34 Games - 96 total tackles (58 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks (7.5 as a freshman), two fumble recoveries (1 TD), and one interception.
Who did he get signed / drafted by?
DRAFTED - Los Angels Rams: Round 6 - Pick #195
The skinny: Joseph was another solid find by Coach Flood and his staff. He was ranked as a 5.5, 3-star and he chose Rutgers over five other offers from the likes of Akron, Buffalo, UConn, Maryland, and Temple. Joseph played five seasons as a Scarlet Knight and struggled to get on the field early in his career but finished very strong playing in eleven games in each of his last three seasons.
Career stat line at Rutgers: 37 games - 90 total tackles (47 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Who did he get signed / drafted by?
SIGNED - Baltimore Ravens - UDFA contract
The skinny: Another solid graduate transfer addition by Coach Ash and the staff in Gus Edwards out of Miami this past season. He was ranked a 5.6, 3-star and originally considered a fullback prospect. Edwards originally signed with Miami as a member of the class of 2013 and chose the Hurricanes over 14 other offers from the likes of BC, UConn, FSU, Indiana, UMD, NC State, Pitt, Purdue, RU, Cuse, Temple, UCF, Vandy and UVA. He played three good seasons for the Hurricanes but left in order to get more carries and it seemed his one season at Rutgers paid off enough to get him a shot at an NFL gig.
Career stat line at Rutgers: 12 games - 164 carries for 713 yards and six rushing touchdowns. He also had 13 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown too.