Today, TKR is taking a look at where all of the former Rutgers football players that were drafted or signed with a team, were ranked as recruits in high school. This year Rutgers had two defensive lineman drafted and a running back sign with an NFL team.

Who did he get signed / drafted by?

DRAFTED - Indianapolis Colts: Round 2 - Pick #52 The skinny: Coming out of High School, not many colleges knew who Kemoko Turay was considering he only played one year of high school football. Turay was ranked a 5.4, 2-star and choose the Scarlet Knights over one other offer from James Madison. Credit to former HC Kyle Flood and staff for literally finding a diamond in the rough as Turay turned out to be the eighth highest pick in Rutgers Football history. Career stat line at Rutgers: 34 Games - 96 total tackles (58 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks (7.5 as a freshman), two fumble recoveries (1 TD), and one interception.

Who did he get signed / drafted by? DRAFTED - Los Angels Rams: Round 6 - Pick #195 The skinny: Joseph was another solid find by Coach Flood and his staff. He was ranked as a 5.5, 3-star and he chose Rutgers over five other offers from the likes of Akron, Buffalo, UConn, Maryland, and Temple. Joseph played five seasons as a Scarlet Knight and struggled to get on the field early in his career but finished very strong playing in eleven games in each of his last three seasons. Career stat line at Rutgers: 37 games - 90 total tackles (47 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles.