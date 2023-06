The Rutgers Football coaching staff is gearing up for what is expected to be a big June as they will have two weekends worth of recruits on campus for official visits.

With eight players currently committed to the Scarlet Knights 2024 recruiting class, it's very possible that number could get upwards of 15 or more commitments in total by July as several top targets are expected to be on campus soon.

Below is the latest on where Rutgers' schedule stands with visits set to begin on Friday.