Devraun Thompson didn't go far for college. In fact, the Piscataway High School standout played football five minutes down the road at Rutgers, where he started for four years at linebacker for the Scarlet Knights.

He's still ranked No. 8 in team history with 153 assisted tackles and had a career-high 97 as a junior and 83 stops (11.5 for loss), four sacks, and two interceptions as a senior.

Thompson (2003-06) had a nose for the ball and made some big plays in his career. Check out his interview with TKR below as he discusses what he's been up to lately, his thoughts on Greg Schiano being back, and more.

