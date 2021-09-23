Where are the top watch game parties for Rutgers Football vs. Michigan

This upcoming Saturday will feature a battle of undefeated teams in the Big Ten as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Michigan Wolverines in a battle of 3-0 teams. Kickoff is set for 3:30pm EST inside Michigan Stadium aka the Big House and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.

However since it is an away game, there will be plenty of viewing parties around the country and thanks to the help of Rutgers Alumni Association, TKR has been able to put together the following list.

