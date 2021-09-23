 TheKnightReport - Where are the top watch game parties for Rutgers Football vs. Michigan
Where are the top watch game parties for Rutgers Football vs. Michigan

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

This upcoming Saturday will feature a battle of undefeated teams in the Big Ten as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Michigan Wolverines in a battle of 3-0 teams. Kickoff is set for 3:30pm EST inside Michigan Stadium aka the Big House and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.

However since it is an away game, there will be plenty of viewing parties around the country and thanks to the help of Rutgers Alumni Association, TKR has been able to put together the following list.

Boston’s Bar & Grille -- RU CLUB OF ARIZONA

ADDRESS: 1730 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284

SPECIAL(S): $15 pitchers of sangria / $2 Yuengling & Miller Light

**PLEASE RSVP**

BUFFALO WILD WINGS AT UNIV. TOWN CENTER -- RU CLUB OF SARASOTA (FL)

ADDRESS: 5235 University Parkway, Sarasota, FL 34201

BUSBY'S WEST -- RU CLUB OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

ADDRESS: 3110 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404

GATOR'S DOCKSIDE BROWNWOOD -- RU CLUB OF THE VILLAGES (FL)

ADDRESS: 3698 Meggison Rd, The Villages, FL 32163

GLORY DAYS GRILL -- RU CLUB OF TAMPA BAY (FL)

ADDRESS: 9900 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

HAMILTON TAP AND GRILL

ADDRESS: 557 US-130, Hamilton Township, NJ 08691

SPECIAL(S): $15 pitchers of sangria / $2 Yuengling & Miller Light

**PLEASE RSVP**

STOUT NYC -- RU CLUB ON NYC

ADDRESS: 133 West 33rd St, New York, NY 10001

TAVERN ON GEORGE

ADDRESS: 361 George St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

SPECIAL(S): Prizes from SHI / Drink Specials TBD

THE BACK PORCH LONGWOOD -- RU CLUB OF CENTRAL FL

ADDRESS: 145 Wekiva Springs Rd, Longwood, FL 32779

THE FERRYMAN ON FIRST -- RU ALUM OF HUDSON COUNTY

ADDRESS: 94-98 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

THE HARP -- RU CLUB OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

ADDRESS: 130 E. 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

THE YARD

ADDRESS: 40 College Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

**If you know of any Rutgers Football watch parties this weekend or any future weekends, please reach out to via social media @RutgersRivals or email us at TKRonRivals@gmail.com**

