Rutgers decided to cut ties with Chris Ash on Sunday, turning the page on the next chapter for the program. Whoever the next head coach is will have quite the tall task in front of them, but any success they have will start on the recruiting trail.

While there are plenty of things to criticize when it comes to Ash’s time in charge of the program, one could point to the staff’s recruiting results over the last few years as a big reason that the Scarlet Knights have not been able to compete at a high level. There’s a saying that goes “It’s not about the Xs and Os, it’s about the Jimmys and Joes”. RU certainly has not had the Jimmys or Joes to mask any other deficiencies within the program during the Ash Era.

Although it’s unknown who Rutgers’ next coach will be, there is definitely a blue print said hire can follow on the recruiting trail in order to set themselves up for success moving forward. Today, we break that down on The Knight Report.