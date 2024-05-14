Action Network has released their over/under odds-for-win totals for next fall's college football season. The popular sports betting site has set the Rutgers Football over / under in win at 6.5 wins for the 2024 season.

This number is a big jump from last year's 4.5 total wins, but shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as this year's team is considered to be in the top 12 of FBS programs in terms of returning production and they also have a much easier schedule to go with that.

Rutgers won six regular season games last year and earned their seventh following a 31-24 Pinstripe Bowl victory over Miami in late December. This victory secured the Scarlet Knights first 7+ win season and first bowl victory since the 2014 season. If Rutgers can get to the 7+ win mark again in 2024, it would mark the first time that the program had back to back seasons of 7+ wins since the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

In terms of the Big Ten, Rutgers win total of 6.5 wins is tied for 10th in the conference alongside Wisconsin. You can check out the whole list of Big Ten teams over / under for wins in 2024 below.

-- Ohio State (10.5)

-- Oregon (10.5)

-- Michigan (9.5)

-- Penn State (9.5)

-- Iowa (7.5)

-- Nebraska (7.5)

-- USC (7.5)

-- Washington (7.5)

-- Maryland (7)

-- Rutgers (6.5)

-- Wisconsin (6.5)

-- Illinois (5.5)

-- Indiana (5.5)

-- Northwestern (5.5)

-- UCLA (5.5)

-- Minnesota (5)

-- Michigan State (4.5)

-- Purdue (4.5)