If you didn’t hear, Greg Schiano is back as Rutgers football’s head for a second time.

The news broke late Saturday night/very early Sunday morning and Schiano got a little help (OK, maybe a lot of help) from Rutgers fans who placed thousands of calls and emails to those who had anything to do with the coaching search and negotiations.

With that said, here are some questions that must be answered and some tasks that are at the top of the list to get working on right now.

-- Work the transfer portal

There are two things tied into one here. There are a number of current Scarlet Knights in the portal, namely Artur Sitkowski and Raheem Blackshear, who Schiano could convince to come back and not leave. Sitkowski is the top priority as he was showing signs of improvement earlier in the year when he played and Rutgers needs a good quarterback to succeed. Daevon Robinson is another. Tight end depth is scarce, and Robinson can be a solid player even though he hasn’t been productive yet. Switching positions a couple of times can affect someone. On the other side, in order to speed up the rebuilding process, Schiano can target the portal himself and grab talented individuals and bring them in.

-- Add to the recruiting class

The Rutgers coaches have been in a holding pattern over the last two months as they’ve been just keeping the 2020 recruiting class intact without sending offers out. With Schiano now on board, though as of this writing his hiring has not been officially announced by Rutgers or the Board of Governors meeting for the final stamp of approval hasn’t taken place, Sunday is the first day of the contact period in which coaches can have off-campus connections with prospects. Rutgers currently has 10 commits and the No. 76-ranked class according to Rivals which is last in the Big Ten. Finishing out this class strong is vital and reports have said that Schiano is prepared to do so.

-- Who is coming on staff and what happens to Nunzio Campanile?

TKR learned a few weeks back that Schiano had contacted Campanile, the interim head coach, prior to every game. Campanile did a formidable job keeping the team together as they played hard over the last eight games. Campanile is still technically on contract next year and we wouldn’t be shocked if he’s still around in some capacity. But what about other positions? Forming the rest of his assistant and support staff is staff is important as the coaches can all help in recruiting first and foremost.

-- Who is the OC?

Speaking of assistants, Schiano is another defensive-minded coach. With John McNulty being fired with Chris Ash at the end of September, Rutgers had 11 offensive coordinators in 11 years. The Scarlet Knights desperately need some stability and an offense that is more spread-like especially because they’re going up against giant and fast defenses from teams like Ohio State and Michian every year.

-- Is he any different than his first stint?

It’s been a long time since Schiano left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Times change and people change, so how has he changed? It’ll be interesting to see.

-- Will he get his football palace?

Schiano indicated during negotiations that he wants a fieldhouse and renovations to the Hale Center. The first order of business will likely be replacing “The Bubble” for a more stable indoor practice facility, which Rutgers had planned to do anyway. Many thought he was being a stickler and they questioned if he really wanted the job, but he’s seen the facilities at other top programs, including when he was the DC at Ohio State, and knows what it takes to succeed.

-- Build for the future

Schiano’s return to Rutgers brings instant enthusiasm and hope for the program going forward. Schiano compiled a 68-67 record from 2001-2011, but he was 59-28 in his final six years. Schiano won five bowl games in six tries in his final seven seasons at Rutgers and he sent numerous players to the NFL including 26 draft picks. Throughout this process, recruits, high school coaches, and fans wanted Schiano. Now they have him.

