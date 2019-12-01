Greg Schiano has been named the next head coach of Rutgers...again.

While there is a ton of excitement "On The Banks", there may be no more excitement as important as that of the Scarlet Knights' recruiting targets. In talking with many of the players on the radar for the program in the 2020 and 2021 classes, it's clear that Schiano is the guy they wanted in charge, and now they've gotten their wish.

We spoke with a number of top RU recruits in the area to get their reaction to the latest news of Schiano's return. Check those out below, only on The Knight Report.