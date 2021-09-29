Weather Report for Rutgers Football versus Ohio State
Believe it or not, October is almost here and on Saturday, Rutgers will open up their month of October football with the Ohio State Buckeyes coming to town.
While the temperature over the days leading up to the game will feature a nice crisp October air, Saturday will be a nearly perfect day for football. Per Accuweather, temperatures on Saturday in Piscataway will top out around 75 with the lows being in the mid-50s. There will be a slight breeze on Saturday as well with winds topping out around 5-7 mph. It will be a beautiful day for the fans heading down to the game.
In terms of impact on the game, the weather should play a limited role at most but will likely be a non-factor. The field conditions should be near perfect as well from a weather standpoint with no precipitation expected between Wednesday and Saturday in Piscataway.
If you’re tailgating, temperatures will be in the 60s by 10 a.m., making it some great tailgating weather throughout the early afternoon and as you head into the stadium for the 3:30 p.m kickoff.
If you’re at home, enjoy the nice day with some grilling and enjoying the nice fall breeze. It’s without a doubt the best time of the year for football.
