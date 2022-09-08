Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Greg Schiano on Noah Vedral handling his injury: “He has been great with the younger guys. He has coached them. Noah wants to go into coaching when he is done playing. He has done an awesome job. He has helped me. He has helped Sean quite a bit. He is handling it well, but he is like a caged animal. He wants to play. This is very frustrating to him. But we'll just week-to-week and see how it heals."

Schiano on if he will continue to play two quarterbacks: "We don't have to answer this too many more times going forward. This will be a blanket statement for the whole year. Whatever gives us the best chance to win is a possibility, so then basically, anything is a possibility if it gives us a chance to win."

WR Sean Ryan on working with two different quarterbacks: "“That’s the way we’ve been operating for a long time now so we’re used to it. We have a rhythm with both guys. We emphasize catching balls from both quarterbacks and getting equal reps in. When either one of them is in the game, we’re comfortable and we have that connection. It’s something we can handle and it’s not too difficult.”

LB Tyreem Powell on how him and Deion Jennings did game one: “I thought we played pretty well. Me and Deion work hard every day and communicate well. We have to communicate better in game, but that’ll come with time. Our focus is on Wagner now.”