WAR ROOM: RFootball midway thru spring ball, RHoops active in portal

Rutgers Football DLine coach Marquise Watson on why he coaches: ""The reason why I coach is truly because of my youth coaches," Watson said. "I played for the East Orange Wildcats in Columbia Park and then Irvington Avenue Park in Irvington. Those are some of the best coaches I have ever had and they made every day fun from when I was 8 until I was 13. So why not make it fun for these 18 to 23 year-olds. They deserve it.”

RFootball Tight Ends coach Nunzio Campanile on his position group: "Honestly Johnny (Langan), Matt (Alaimo) and Victor (Konopka) have all played really well so far. They've done a great job as blockers and really done a heck of a job catching the ball. The more experience they have, the better they get. Matt is a lot bigger and stronger than he was last year. Victor and Johnny now have a lot more experience at the position, but I think they are all doing a great job."

Campanile on the play of Matt Alaimo this spring: "Physically he's really kind of popped and in that 250 range now, he's big enough, strong enough now and obviously has the experience. He's probably one of the smartest guys I've ever coached, he really understands the game and offense really well. He does a great job helping the other guys to understand the position."