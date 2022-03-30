SPECIAL PROMO: Join The Knight Report for just $22.00

New users can use this link that will auto fill the code: SIGN-UP FOR TKR HERE!!!!

THE KNIGHT REPORT is your home for comprehensive coverage of Rutgers Scarlet Knights football, basketball, wrestling and recruiting. TKR goes wherever RU goes and offers unique and thorough coverage and perspective of your Scarlet Knights.

With spring football just getting into the full swings in year three under head coach Greg Schiano, this is an excellent time to sign up, with their spring game only a few weeks away (April 21st). Also, basketball HC Steve Pikiell and wrestling HC Scott Goodale's programs might be in the offseason, but both are actively on the hunt in the transfer portal.

So, now is the time to join TKR and become a Rutgers insider, too, and it's just $22 for ONE YEAR, which is ONLY $1.83 PER MONTH. And with that you get access to EVERYTHING we do.

Our message boards are full of passionate Scarlet Knights fans who have a deep knowledge of Rutgers Athletics and help make our boards an informative place to hang out.

You can become a member of our community for a year for our special price of ONLY $22 by using PROMO CODE: RUSPRING. Just sign up and hang out at TKR and get access to everything we do from our premium content to our entertaining message boards, including regular interaction with the TKR staff, who are always on the boards posting tidbits we don't run on our front page and fielding questions from the community.

TKR is run by longtime Rivals recruiting analyst Richard Schnyderite, who brings a perspective unlike anyone else covering the Scarlet Knights. Then there is Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein who are all over the beat covering everything from football, hoops and more. Along with him, we also have extensive Rutgers Football recruiting coverage from the likes of Ryan Patti and Alex Gleitman who are both extremely well-connected around the tri-state area. There is also Lex Knapp, who is a former Scarlet Knights wrestler handles all our wrestling coverage from recruiting to the team. He also provides outstanding analysis of some of the top wrestlers around the country.

The rest of our staff follows TKR's high standard of journalistic excellence while also understanding the needs of RU fans. So come join our community and tell us what you think about the Scarlet Knights. We look forward to our interaction.