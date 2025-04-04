WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Co-DC Robb Smith on his return to Rutgers: "I’m ecstatic to be back at Rutgers. My wife jokes with me that it’s kind of like the lost dog that always finds it way home. This really is home. My children spent a lot of their formative years. There’s not a person in the football universe that I align myself with more than with Greg Schiano. It’s been awesome."

Co-DC / LBs coach Zach Sparber on being back home in New Jersey: "This is home. To be a coordinator in Power-Four football, my wife is from here and to have my children grow up an hour away from their grandparents. It just doesn’t happen, it is almost unheard of. The pride I feel about the state of New Jersey and I tell guys all the time when we recruit them, "nobody likes us except for us.’ We are a special and a different breed here. I really do believe that. I take great pride in the state of New Jersey."

DE Jordan Thompson on the new Co-Defensive Coordinators: "Coach Smith actually recruited me, so our relationship goes pretty far back. As for Coach Sparber, he is also a great guy who brings so much energy, so I'm excited for both of them to help our defense grow."

DE Eric O'Neill on transferring to Rutgers this offseason: "Rutgers was always my dream school. When I was in high school, I had a Rutgers lanyard on my backpack and it's still in my house. It hit me a little harder coming here than a different Big Ten or Power Four school. It always felt like my destiny to be here.""