TKR POD: Transfer Guard Tariq Francis Commits + Dylan Grant To Return

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the 2nd portal commitment of the off-season for Rutgers basketball in Tariq Francis (1:30). They also talk about another visitor who will be on campus soon for Rutgers basketball and Dylan Grant's return (20:30).

They then discuss everything Greg Schiano and Athan Kaliakmanis said today after practice (31:00) and announce the TKR NFL Draft challenge.

(enter here: https://forms.gle/8AaGYtruqJZaPeKa7)