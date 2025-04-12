Advertisement
Published Apr 12, 2025
TKR POD: Transfer Guard Tariq Francis Commits + Dylan Grant To Return
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the 2nd portal commitment of the off-season for Rutgers basketball in Tariq Francis (1:30). They also talk about another visitor who will be on campus soon for Rutgers basketball and Dylan Grant's return (20:30).

They then discuss everything Greg Schiano and Athan Kaliakmanis said today after practice (31:00) and announce the TKR NFL Draft challenge.

(enter here: https://forms.gle/8AaGYtruqJZaPeKa7)

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement