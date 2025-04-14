Tavian Branch says Rutgers Is "Definitely A Top School" After Weekend Visit

Every Saturday during spring practice, Rutgers Football has been hosting a list of top recruits on campus for unofficial visits and this past weekend was more of the same.

One of the top names on campus on Saturday was two-way lineman Tavian Branch and he spoke with The Knight Report about his latest trip to campus.

“The Rutgers visit was good,” Branch told TKR. “I got a chance to watch them practice and talk to some of the coaches. I love the energy at Rutgers and the whole staff.”