Published Apr 14, 2025
Tavian Branch says Rutgers Is "Definitely A Top School" After Weekend Visit
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Every Saturday during spring practice, Rutgers Football has been hosting a list of top recruits on campus for unofficial visits and this past weekend was more of the same.

One of the top names on campus on Saturday was two-way lineman Tavian Branch and he spoke with The Knight Report about his latest trip to campus.

“The Rutgers visit was good,” Branch told TKR. “I got a chance to watch them practice and talk to some of the coaches. I love the energy at Rutgers and the whole staff.”

