WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the Maryland offense: “Really good Maryland team that we're getting ready for. Offensively very explosive. Coach Locksley does a great job. Certainly he's been a handful for us in our time back here. We haven't had a ton of success against them, especially playing on the road. So we have our hands full.

Offensively they're explosive. The Edwards kid, the quarterback, has done a really nice job, and he's up at the top of the league in passing.

Receiving room is as good as you'll play against. It's an NFL receiving room. Felton leads the Big Ten and Prather isn't very far behind. They really do. They have an NFL receiving room. Then Hemby, it feels like he's been playing forever. Very experienced.

Then the O-line is gigantic, and they made a change here a couple of weeks ago. We all here at Rutgers know Coach Wroblewski very well. A lot of respect for him and the job that he does. Going to be a huge challenge for our defense for sure."

Maryland HC Mike Locksley on Rutgers: “Obviously, with Rutgers, they're coming off of a big win against Minnesota. They got the five wins. They have an opportunity, obviously, to become bowl eligible this weekend here. I know they were missing some key guys. Their running back, one of the more talented players in the country. Obviously, don't know his status but I do know that the other guys that filled in for him are really talented players. Their quarterback is kind of the guy that makes him go. If you look at the game from a week ago, and we've played against him obviously during his time at Minnesota. I got a lot of respect for Greg [Schiano] and the job he does as a coach, and over the years, really has his team always well prepared and they do all the little things the right way so those guys will be well coached coming in here.”



