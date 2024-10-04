Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the Nebraska offense: “They got really good players. They are well-coached. Offensively, Raiola, the quarterback, the freshman, is incredibly talented. You don't usually see a freshman that's kind of capable of doing the things that he's doing right now. They have got three really big wide-outs, Neyor, Banks and Bonner. Each one is bigger than the next. I mean, they are gigantic. Very physical group. They have drawn a lot of DPIs, as you can imagine, because of their size and kind of the way they move DBs around.

The tight end, I mess up the way you say it, Fidone, he is a really good player. I think he is one of the better ones we'll see this year.

And then the offensive line is big and physical. Offensively, they are definitely going to be a huge challenge."

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule on Rutgers HC Greg Schiano: “There’s lots of coaches who are regarded as the best coaches in college football. Not many could do what he’s done. Speaking as a guy who won at Temple, you go win at Rutgers, not many people have won there. He won at a high level and he came back and he’s winning on a high level. He’s a great football coach zero point blank. He’s a great builder. He’s elevated that entire university. I have the utmost respect for him. When he speaks, I listen. I just have a lot of respect for him.”