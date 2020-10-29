Similar to Head Coach Greg Schiano’s first go-around with the program, one of his first signature wins came in 2004 in a 19-14 victory against Michigan State in which the record crowd of 42,612 stormed the field to celebrate. However, many diehard Rutgers fans, and even Schiano himself, can recall what came a week later.

“As we know we don’t have to look too far in our history as we beat this exact team and then the following week we went out and laid an egg,” Schiano said after Saturday’s 38-27 victory over Michigan State. “We have to figure out how we are going to keep building.”

While 16 years have passed since that 4-7 season, just the words “New Hampshire” are enough to make a Rutgers fan cringe as in front of 31,615 people at HighPoint.com Stadium the Scarlet Knights produced one of their most humiliating losses in program history.

