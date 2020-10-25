Schiano era 2.0 kicked off in a big way as Rutgers defeated Michigan State 38-27 and snapped a 21-game losing streak in the Big Ten. Here are three thoughts after the game: SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Not your Chris Ash’s (or Kyle Flood’s) Rutgers For so long Rutgers football has not just been the laughing stock of the Big Ten, but all of college football as well. Outside of the 2012 season in which they won a share of the Big East conference, to try and list all of the embarrassing performances from this team since Head Coach Greg Schiano left in 2011 would be an almost stomach-churning task. “I’m really proud of our guys, coaching staff, support staff, and all our players,” Schiano said in his postgame press conference. “We’ve worked incredibly hard in a very difficult environment for a long time.” While it is only one game, this team already looks night-and-day better compared to what Scarlet Knights fans are accustomed to from the last few years. Even if it is only for a week, for the first time in a long time folks outside of Piscataway will have to take notice and the words “Rutgers football” will no longer be met with laughter and feelings of shame.

Turnovers Galore If there were any more turnovers in this game Michigan State might have had to change Spartan Stadium into a bakery. Whether it was the seven (yes seven) from the Spartans or the three from the Scarlet Knights, this was anything but a clean game for both offenses. “We know that’s a way that will help us be in football games in the fourth quarter, that’s our goal,” Schiano said of the takeaways. “Can we get to the fourth quarter and have a chance to win? And if we can do that then let’s see where the chips fall.” However, Rutgers did a better job making the most of their second chances and under a new-look offense from Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleason, the Scarlet Knights were able to make the key plays when they needed to and hang 38 points on the Spartans.