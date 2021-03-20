TheKnightReport - Valderrama walks off as Rutgers beats Ohio State 6-5 in 11 innings

​Rutgers starting pitcher Harr y Rutkowski had a great outing in his first home outing of the season. Rutkowski pitched six innings allowing four hits, two runs (none earned), our walks and eleven strikeouts.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were home for the first time this season as there was plenty of drama in this game. Redshirt-sophomore Victor Valderrama had two huge at-bats coming off the bench as he was responsible for the game-tying single up the middle in the bottom of the ninth and then the game winning SAC fly to centerfield that scored the winning run in the eleventh.

Junior college right-handed pitching transfer Nate McLain came in relief for the Rutgers ace. McLain did his job in relief as he threw 1.1 innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and a strikeout.

​Scarlet Knights closer Brian Fitzpatrick had his worst outing of the season as he gave up the lead twice. Fitzpatrick threw four hits, three runs, no walks and one strikeout. Fitzpatrick was replace by Kyle Muller.

​The right-handed relief pitcher was terrific and picked up his first win of the season. Muller pitched 2.2 innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and a strikeout.

​The Rutgers offense had a solid day at the plate as they scored six runs on thirteen hits against the Ohio State pitching staff. The Miami native, Victor Valderrama was the hero for Rutgers in their home opener.

​Valderrama went 1-1 with two RBIs and both of them after he replaced left fielder Evan Sleight. Center field Richie Schiekofer had a big game as he went 3-5 with a RBI double. Chris Brito added another home run to his total this season. Brito now has seven home runs on the season.

​First baseman Jordan Sweeney also had a good day at the plate as he went 1-3 with a solo home run. Unfortunately, Sweeney had to be taken out of the game as he was hit in the head at the plate. Sweeney was able to walk off on his own power but the Scarlet Knights training staff had a towel placed on his forehead.

What’s next?

​The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be home again on Sunday as they’ll look to clinch the series win against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Rutgers left-handed pitcher Ben Wereski will be on the mound. Ohio State will also have a left-hander on the mound. Strikeout artist Seth Lonsway will get the start for the Buckeyes. First pitch will be at 1 pm EST.

