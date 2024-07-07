Advertisement
Updated heights / weights from 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball roster

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball has revealed their first official roster ahead of the 2024-25 season today and it offers a look at the updated heights / weights for the three returning players as well as our first look at all the newcomers.

HEIGHTS / WEIGHTS FOR NEWCOMERS....

OFFICIAL RUTGERS HOOPS HEIGHTS / WEIGHTS
NAME OLD HEIGHT / WEIGHT NEW HEIGHT / WEIGHT

Tyson Acuff

6-foot-4 / 196-pounds

6-foot-4 / 210-pounds

Jordan Derkack

6-foot-5 / 205-pounds

6-foot-6 / 215-pounds

PJ Hayes

6-foot-6 / 215-pounds

6-foot-6 / 220-pounds

Dylan Grant

6-foot-7 / 205-pounds

(HIGH SCHOOL NUMBERS)

6-foot-7 / 205-pounds

Dylan Harper

6-foot-5 / 180-pounds

(HIGH SCHOOL NUMBERS)

6-foot-7 / 215-pounds

Zach Martini

6-foot-7 / 235-pounds

6-foot-8 / 235-pounds

Bryce Dortch

6-foot-8 / 190-pounds

(HIGH SCHOOL NUMBERS)

6-foot-9 / 205-pounds

Ace Bailey

6-foot-9 / 200-pounds

(HIGH SCHOOL NUMBERS)

6-foot-10 / 200-pounds

Lathan Sommerville

6-foot-10 / 240-pounds

(HIGH SCHOOL NUMBERS)

6-foot-10 / 270-pounds

UPDATED HEIGHTS / WEIGHTS FOR RETURNING PLAYERS....

OFFICIAL RUTGERS HOOPS HEIGHTS / WEIGHTS
NAME OLD HEIGHT / WEIGHT NEW HEIGHT / WEIGHT

Jamichael

Davis

6-foot-2 / 175-pounds

6-foot-2 / 175-pounds

Jeremiah Williams

6-foot-4 / 177-pounds

6-foot-4 / 200-pounds

Emmanuel Ogbole

6-foot-10 / 260-pounds

6-foot-10 / 270-pounds

