Updated heights / weights from 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball roster
Rutgers Basketball has revealed their first official roster ahead of the 2024-25 season today and it offers a look at the updated heights / weights for the three returning players as well as our first look at all the newcomers.
HEIGHTS / WEIGHTS FOR NEWCOMERS....
|NAME
|OLD HEIGHT / WEIGHT
|NEW HEIGHT / WEIGHT
|
Tyson Acuff
|
6-foot-4 / 196-pounds
|
6-foot-4 / 210-pounds
|
Jordan Derkack
|
6-foot-5 / 205-pounds
|
6-foot-6 / 215-pounds
|
PJ Hayes
|
6-foot-6 / 215-pounds
|
6-foot-6 / 220-pounds
|
Dylan Grant
|
6-foot-7 / 205-pounds
(HIGH SCHOOL NUMBERS)
|
6-foot-7 / 205-pounds
|
Dylan Harper
|
6-foot-5 / 180-pounds
(HIGH SCHOOL NUMBERS)
|
6-foot-7 / 215-pounds
|
Zach Martini
|
6-foot-7 / 235-pounds
|
6-foot-8 / 235-pounds
|
Bryce Dortch
|
6-foot-8 / 190-pounds
(HIGH SCHOOL NUMBERS)
|
6-foot-9 / 205-pounds
|
Ace Bailey
|
6-foot-9 / 200-pounds
(HIGH SCHOOL NUMBERS)
|
6-foot-10 / 200-pounds
|
Lathan Sommerville
|
6-foot-10 / 240-pounds
(HIGH SCHOOL NUMBERS)
|
6-foot-10 / 270-pounds
UPDATED HEIGHTS / WEIGHTS FOR RETURNING PLAYERS....
|NAME
|OLD HEIGHT / WEIGHT
|NEW HEIGHT / WEIGHT
|
Jamichael
Davis
|
6-foot-2 / 175-pounds
|
6-foot-2 / 175-pounds
|
Jeremiah Williams
|
6-foot-4 / 177-pounds
|
6-foot-4 / 200-pounds
|
Emmanuel Ogbole
|
6-foot-10 / 260-pounds
|
6-foot-10 / 270-pounds
--------------------------------------------------------------
