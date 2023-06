Rutgers continues to recruit the best available talent at every position, and their commitment to recruiting top-shelf point guards is one of highest order.

While Rutgers has invested in the recruiting workload with 6-foot-6 Class of 2024 five-star Dylan Harper, and their pursuit of the Don Bosco Prep point guard has been well chronicled, the Scarlet Knights are prioritizing point guards in the 2025 class as well.