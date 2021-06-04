UNDER THE RADAR REPORT: Taking a look at 2022 Paramus Catholic QB Kai Colon

EVALUATION.....

STRENGTHS: Pocket awareness, Accurate inside/outside the pocket, Effective runner

Kai Colon is a fundamentally sound quarterback that displays good accuracy from throwing inside and outside the pocket, consistent off-platform throws, and an ability to use his legs as a runner when things break down. When playing inside the pocket Colon plays with a strong throwing base enabling him to generate the necessary lower half torque to drive the football vertically/horizontally down the field. His pocket awareness in owning small spaces in the pocket allows him to be an efficient passer. For him to maintain a throwing base despite the pass rush will let him go through his progression reads quickly to get the football out of his hands. Colon is a pocket passer but his ability to make throws on the move and extend plays outside the pocket is where he can be just as effective. The added element of being a quarterback to use his legs in contributing to the run game expands the offense while putting the necessary pressure on a defense which is what Colon brings. One thing I would like to see Colon improve on his limiting the amount of hits he takes as a runner. Overall, Kai Colon will bring many attributes to the quarterback position at the next level. Kai Colon currently holds offers from Fordham, Columbia, Harvard, Old Dominion and Lehigh.



