UNDER THE RADAR REPORT: Taking a look at 2022 Paramus Catholic QB Kai Colon
Welcome to the Under the Radar Report, where once a week The Knight Report will take a look at a high school football prospect who is flying under the radar and deserves a little more love.
In our first piece of the series we will break down the film of 2022 Paramus Catholic (NJ) quarterback Kai Colon who has been dominating the camp scene early on this offseason.
EVALUATION.....
STRENGTHS: Pocket awareness, Accurate inside/outside the pocket, Effective runner
Kai Colon is a fundamentally sound quarterback that displays good accuracy from throwing inside and outside the pocket, consistent off-platform throws, and an ability to use his legs as a runner when things break down. When playing inside the pocket Colon plays with a strong throwing base enabling him to generate the necessary lower half torque to drive the football vertically/horizontally down the field. His pocket awareness in owning small spaces in the pocket allows him to be an efficient passer. For him to maintain a throwing base despite the pass rush will let him go through his progression reads quickly to get the football out of his hands. Colon is a pocket passer but his ability to make throws on the move and extend plays outside the pocket is where he can be just as effective. The added element of being a quarterback to use his legs in contributing to the run game expands the offense while putting the necessary pressure on a defense which is what Colon brings. One thing I would like to see Colon improve on his limiting the amount of hits he takes as a runner. Overall, Kai Colon will bring many attributes to the quarterback position at the next level. Kai Colon currently holds offers from Fordham, Columbia, Harvard, Old Dominion and Lehigh.