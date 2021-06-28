UNDER THE RADAR REPORT: 2023 ATH Carnell Goodwin

EVALUATION.....

An under the radar prospect from the state of New Jersey is Carnell Goodwin from Paterson who plays at Eastside High School and brings a unique skill set with an ability to have an impact on both sides of the football. When projecting what position Goodwin will play at the collegiate level, he could have the most success in playing wide receiver. When evaluating Goodwin, he has the necessary breakaway speed and impressive lateral agility to be a threat on the offensive end. His quickness and ability to get past the second level of the defense that he displays with the football is what allows him to be an explosive playmaker. The field awareness that he possesses combined with his agility in controlling his body to make quick cut’s makes it so difficult for defenders to contain Goodwin. He’s also shown he can be a consistent player on the defensive side of the football in playing defensive back. Overall, Carnell Goodwin will be nice addition for a team at the next level.