“Man, I hope so,” head coach Greg Schiano said on Saturday if Sutton can play again. “Reggie is one of my favorites, and you’re not supposed to play favorites. But he’s been through so much and he’s been unrelenting in his attitude and his belief in our program. He’s been a leader throughout, which isn’t easy when you haven’t played in two years, yet you’re a leader.”

Back then, Sutton had started 12 games in a row and hasn’t played since. But he’s been doing everything he can to make it back on the field with hard work at practice and in the training room.

Konopka saw action the first three weeks of the regular season this past fall before being out for the rest of the year with an undisclosed matter. For Sutton, he’s been out of action since playing in three games early on in 2021.

While some would have called it quits after not being able to play for so long, not Sutton.

“If you think back to week four of the 2021 season, he goes down on the practice field and at that time, he was our best lineman,” Schiano said. “He’s done some things, as of late, that get you excited like, ‘Oh my goodness, he might actually be able to do this.’ I’d love to have him back for our team. But for as much as he’s been through, I just hope he gets to play for his sake because he has sacrificed so much. I can’t even tell you, the hours he has spent rehabbing his injury. I don’t know how many people would do it to be frank with you. He’s just made up his mind this is what he’s going to do.

“He’s in my prayers all the time that this could happen, and it certainly would help our line if he can come back even close to what he was, he immediately helps us. So it could be really good for everybody. Special guy.”

Schiano never ruled Konopka out for the year last fall always holding on with hope he would be back at some point. That didn’t happen, but Konopka is now back practicing with the team at spring practice.

“I enjoy it so much. It puts a smile on my face again,” Konopka said. “I love being out here with the guys and learning. I went through a tough time, but I’ve moved past it.”

Like Sutton, Konopka worked and worked to be cleared and able to be out on the field again. It wasn’t always easy, but it was worth it. Konopka declined to get into specifics on what happened.

“At the beginning it was very difficult, but I found peace with it. I listened to the doctors, trainers, and specialists who all did an unbelievable job taking care of me. I appreciate all they did,” Konopka said. “At one point I found peace with what happened and I had the mindset about what’s next and what’s the next step forward can take from here. I never gave up. I was determined. My goal was to get back out here and play football and that's what I did. I put my head down and worked and did what I had to do. I’m blessed to be out here again.”

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Konopka learned a lot while being away. One, he saw the game more from the mental size, and two, a former basketball player, Konopka has a better appreciation for what he’s doing.

“One thing I learned is to be more appreciative,” Konopka said. “In a snap of a finger, it can be gone like that. My perspective changed. You only get to play for so long. I’m thankful to everybody who helped in the process.”

Konopka, who is still relatively new to football, played for one year at Blair before coming to Rutgers, and he has come along in many areas. Konopka made four catches for 52 yards in 2021 and hauled in a 17-yard reception against Boston College a year ago.

“One-hundred percent. I’m approaching my fourth season here. I’ve gotten more comfortable with football knowledge. It’s been great and I’m very grateful. We have great coaches here and they do everything to help out whether it is watching more film, or the trainers, or the strength staff,” Konopka said.

“I feel stronger now. We had a great offseason with the strength coaches. I feel more intelligent about the game, and it’s slowed down for me. It was all fast and I was so new when I first got here. I see the game a lot better and have a feel for it. I think I’ve excelled a lot as a blocker. Just understanding the offense now under coach Kirk, it’s exciting. I love what he’s doing. I think things have simplified. From a blocking perspective I’ve gotten better. I do still want and need to work on my catching and getting open against zones and man. I want to contribute in any way.”



