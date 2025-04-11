WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Offensive Line coach Pat Flaherty on this year's OL unit: "“We have players that have played last year and we are fortunate with that. Ty Needham has played, obviously the left guard spot, Felter has played. He’s injured now, but he’s rehabbing, so what does that mean? We have a young left guard that is getting reps and that’s just going to help down the road and get ready for the season. We have Gus (Zilinskas) and Kobe (Asamoah) back, also Taj White has played so there’s experience there. Are they ready for Big Ten play and ready to go up against Ohio University? Not yet, but that’s what practice is for. I have confidence in that offensive line room that we are going to step up and be dang good.”."

DL coach Colin Ferrell on new transfer DEs Eric O'Neill and Bradley Weaver: "“Excited to have both of them, I think they are both good people first and foremost. I think we do a pretty diligent job with every kid we bring in our program. The biggest thing these guys bring is how coachable they are, they did a great job all winter and now in the spring they come to work everyday and chop the moment, so we are excited. They know we have a lot of work to do and I just love the way they come to work everyday.”

DT Doug Blue-Eli on his return home to New Jersey: ""I just wanted to come home and get the opportunity to play in my home state. That's probably something everybody wants to do, and I took the opportunity to do it. USF was a great place, but I'm happy to be at Rutgers."

DT Darold DeNgohe reuniting with O'Neill and Sparber: "Eric [O'Neill] and I were always close. We were best friends at James Madison and we lived together. I think we have a great bond. As for Sparber, we're all excited to have him, he's a great coach and guy. He's caring, outgoing, and passionate, so I'm lucky to still have him as a coach."