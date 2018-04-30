On Friday afternoon the Scarlet Knights football team added another former player to the list of guys who made the NFL. That list increased when defensive lineman Kemoko Turay was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round with the 52nd overall pick.

The Knight Report caught with Turay’s mentor and former high school position coach, Nhemie Theodore, to talk about what the Colts are getting in Kemoko Turay.

“He’s extremely explosive, his burst is something else,” Theodore told TKR. “I played football in the Big Ten with some explosive guys, but his first step is one I’ve never seen before. For him to be 6-foot-5, and contort his body with his speed it’s elite. I’ve seen guys on tv do it before like Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware be able to do that. He’s been doing this consistently for a long time and I think that is his biggest advantages. Since he jumped on the field, he just wants to make every play. In his first year playing ball he had 100+ tackles. He reminds me a little bit of of Khalil Mack. I’m not saying that Kemoko is at the that level right now, but his best football is definitely ahead of him.”

The former Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive tackle went on to talk about where Turay fits best in the NFL.

“I think he projects best as a stand up outside linebacker type,” said Theodore. “Someone that can stand on the edge and rush the passer, and drop back in coverage at time. Even if he plays in a four-three system, he will cause some havoc on the offensive line.”