Rutgers Football hosted transfer portal wide receiver JaQuae Jackson this past weekend for an official visit as the Scarlet Knights hope to add another weapon to their wide receivers corps this offseason.

Jackson is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver prospect who played his high school ball at Serra Catholic before enrolling at the California University of Pennsylvania, where he would attend for the next five years.

Now Jackson is looking for a new home to finish out his collegiate career and spoke with us here at TKR to recap his recent visit to Piscataway.

"The visit went perfect," Jackson told TKR. "I got to build an even better relationship with the staff and players, really got to build a relationship with everyone up there. I loved everything about it!"