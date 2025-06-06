Rutgers Football: Who's Visiting for June 6th Official Visit Weekend

Rutgers Football will once again play host to a long list of recruits this weekend for their second Official Visit weekend of the Summer.

Currently the Scarlet Knights' 2026 recruiting class holds 19 commitments and is ranked No. 9 overall in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. This second weekend for Rutgers will mostly feature mostly committed prospects, but there are a couple of prospects uncommitted who will be on campus as well.

Here at The Knight Report, we offer a quick look at each of this weekend's visitors, their summer visit schedule and where things stand with their