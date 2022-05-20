Transfer Tracker: Where former Knights landed, how they fared in 2021

Here’s an updated look at how former Rutgers Football played did at their new schools in 2021, as well as where those who transferred this offseason have landed…

TRANSFERRED THIS OFFSEASON...

QUARTERBACK COLE SNYDER After only appearing in limited snaps in his three years with the Scarlet Knights, Snyder decided to head back home to Buffalo, New York to play for the local Bulls program. He is now in the midst of a four person quarterback battle for this upcoming season. NEW SCHOOL: BUFFALO BULLS

WIDE RECEIVER AHMIRR ROBINSON The former Union High School star didn't get a whole lot of playing time with the Knights, only appearing in six games over two seasons. In those games, Robinson never hauled in a single reception and with the portal being so prominent, this one should come as no shock. NEW SCHOOL: TEXAS STATE BOBCATS

WIDE RECEIVER JESSIE PARSON III A late get in Schiano's inaugural class during his return to the banks, Parson III spent two seasons with the program, appearinh in two games, both of which this past season where he returned two kickoffs. The speedster out of New Rochelle, New York will now head to a local junior college program in hopes of earning another shot at a different college football program. NEW SCHOOL: MONROE COLLEGE -- JUCO

WIDE RECIEVER / TIGHT END TAHJAY MOORE The New Brunswick, New Jersey native was another late addition to the 2021 class and showed some promise moving between the wide receiver and tight end spots in his two years with the program. However he couldn't stay out of trouble off the field, which recently caused HC Greg Schiano to dismiss him from the program. Since then Moore has entered the portal as both a basketball and football player, as he will look to take his talents to another school. NEW SCHOOL: TO BE DETERMINED.

TIGHT END / LINEBACKER ZUKUDO IGWENAGU The former linebacker converted to tight end never really showed much during his time on the banks, he was moved over from linebacker pretty quickly after Schiano came aboard and made a few catches during practices, but never came near the two deep. He has since transferred to UMass, where new HC Don Brown has switched him back over to linebacker / edge rushers for the Minutemen. Igwenagu had a lot of promise coming out of high school, so it will be intriguing to see what he does with a change of scenery. NEW SCHOOL: UMASS MINUTEMEN

TIGHT END KEVIN SCHAEFFER The former Scarlet Knights walk-on from West Milford, New Jersey entered the portal recently and immediately started to receive offers from a few smaller schools. He will since decided to commit to Rhode Island on full scholarship. NEW SCHOOL: RHODE ISLAND RAMS

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN RAIQWON O'NEAL Arguably the Scarlet Knight's top offensive lineman over the past four seasons decided to leave the program this offseason to finish his playing career elsewhere. There was some speculation that O'Neal was going to moved inside this season since the Scarlet Knights added multiple offensive line transfers. In turn, O'Neal decided to leave and will now play for the Bruins this upcoming season. NEW SCHOOL: UCLA BRUINS

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN CEDRICE PAILLANT One of Greg Schiano's first commits when he took over the program back in December of 2019, Paillant was in and out of the starting lineup in his two years with Rutgers. He hopes to become a full time starter in his last full season of play with the Thundering Herd. NEW SCHOOL: MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BRENDAN BORDNER One of Schiano's most recent successes when it comes to position switches, Bordner was moved from defensive tackle to offensive lineman prior to the start of the 2020 season, where he would go on to start in nine of the 10 games. He was rotating in and out of the starting lineup in 2021 before announcing his decision to transfer. Bordner received a good amount of interest and few notable offers before deciding on FAU. He is expected to be one of the starters for the Owls O-Line this upcoming season. NEW SCHOOL: FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN KEVIN TOTH The one time quarterback converted offensive lineman never was able to find his footing with Rutgers in his 1+ year with the program. He felt it was best to drop down a level in competition and will do so all while heading back closer to home to play for the local program in Kent State. NEW SCHOOL: KENT STATE GOLDEN FLASHES

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN MATT ROSSO One of the program's most recent transfer portal entries, Rosso appeared on the two deep at times during his Rutgers career at tackle, but was never able to become more than a backup with the Scarlet Knights. He is still looking for his new home. NEW SCHOOL: TO BE DETERMINED.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ISAIAH WRIGHT Wright was one of the holdovers that Schiano kept in the 2020 recruiting class after taking over the program back in December of 2019. However Wright was never close to cracking the two-deep and with 11 new offensive linemen joining the team this offseason, this one came as no surprise. NEW SCHOOL: TO BE DETERMINED.

DEFENSIVE END CJ ONYECHI After starting multiple games at defensive end this past season, Onyechi decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. During his five seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Onyechi totaled 85 tackles, 11.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks. This upcoming season Onyechi will look to help first year head coach Jay Norvell reload and rebuild the CSU Football program. Expect him to be a starter for the Rams from day one. NEW SCHOOL: COLORADO STATE RAMS

DEFENSIVE END RYAN KEELER The leader of Rutgers Football's 2021 class, Keeler played a big role in helping to recruit and land a good amount of the kids on the banks during his recruiting cycle. However after one season with the program, Keeler has decided to take his talents elsewhere and is already starting to draw interest from various power five programs. NEW SCHOOL: TO BE DETERMINED.

DEFENSIVE END BRIAN UGWU A late addition to the class of 2019, Ugwu only appeared in three games over three seasons for the Scarlet Knights and didn't really make any type of push for more playing time. He will now have three years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere. NEW SCHOOL: TO BE DETERMINED.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE JAMREE KROMAH The former two-star recruit chose to sign with the Scarlet Knights on signing day 2018, flipping from Old Dominion last minute. However his four years on the banks were hindered by injuries and every time it seemed like he was making a push for playing time there was a set back. Kromah will now have two years of eligibility remaining to play for the James Madison Dukes.

NEW SCHOOL: JAMES MADISON DUKES

LINEBACKER CHRIS CONTI One of Rutgers first commitments in the class of 2019, Conti never really saw the field all that much as a Scarlet Knight. He was never able to crack the two deep in his three years with the program, so now he will head down south with the hopes that a change of scenery will lead to more playing time. NEW SCHOOL: RICE OWLS

DEFENSIVE BACK DARIUS GOODEN Gooden originally joined the Scarlet Knights as a late addition to the class of 2019, committing to the Scarlet Knights on signing day over seven other offers from programs such as Cincinnati, Kent State, Kentucky, UNC and a few others. The Newark, New Jersey native spent two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, but saw no playing time in that time span. He will now play for UMass this upcoming season. NEW SCHOOL: UMASS MINUTEMEN

SAFETY ALIJAH CLARK The former four-star recruit hails from Camden High School (NJ) and signed with the Scarlet Knights as a member of the 2021 class over offers from Boston College, Miami, Michigan, Purdue and many others. In his lone season with the program, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back played in seven games tallying six tackles and an interception. However he also missed the last six games including the Gator Bowl due to injury. He has since entered the portal and chose to continue his future playing days over at Syracuse where he will play alongside his close friend and former high school teammate Darian "Duce" Chestnut. NEW SCHOOL: SYRACUSE ORANGE

SAFETY NAIJEE JONES Jones has had quite the interesting career with the Scarlet Knights, being suspended and indicted for fraud back in 2018, but ended up turning his college career around was reinstated by the program. He would go on to appear in 27 games over three seasons for the program, most recently starting one game in 2021. He will look to cap off his career with Kent State as he is expected to compete, if not win the starting safety job with the Golden Flashes. NEW SCHOOL: KENT STATE GOLDEN FLASHES

KICKER VALENTINO AMBROSIO In his two seasons with the program, Ambrosio went 21-for-27 on field goals with a long of 42 yards. He also converted 45-of-47 on extra points. Now the former men's soccer player and mainstay at the kicker position over the past two seasons will finish his kicking days elsewhere. NEW SCHOOL: TO BE DETERMINED.

PREVIOUS TRANSFERS...

QUARTERBACK ARTUR SITKOWSKI (ILLINOIS) 2021 STATS: 74-of-148 for 704yds, 6TDs and 2INTs Despite earning himself the ranking of one of the top quarterbacks coming out of high school, Sitkowski never quite could live up to the hype. Now with a change of scenery, Sitkowski showed flashes of that potential everyone saw in him out of high school. However he only appeared in five games as he suffered an injury late into the Penn State/Illinois game back in late October.

QUARTERBACK / CORNERBACK PEYTON POWELL (CISCO COLLEGE -- JUCO) 2021 STATS: 2-of-4 for 8 yards and 1INT Powell originally joined the Scarlet Knights as a late addition to the class of 2020, choosing to sign with Rutgers after previously verbally committing to Utah after spending seven months with Baylor University out of high school. The Midland, Texas native only spent one season with the Scarlet Knights, but saw zero playing time as he was adjusting to a position switch going from quarterback to cornerback. He decided to leave the program when the University announced that the COVID vaccine would be mandatory for all students. Powell played in limited time this season with Cisco College, a JUCO football program down in Texas.

RUNNING BACK KAY'RON ADAMS (MASSACHUSETTS) 2021 STATS: 39 rushes for 114yds and 1 TD The former Ohio tailback showed a lot of promise at times, especially during the 2020 season where he was the team's second leading rusher at running back. However he decided to take his talents elsewhere, ending up at UMass, where he produced around the same that he did during his time on the banks.

WIDE RECEIVER PAUL WOODS (RHODE ISLAND) 2021 STATS: 24 rec. for 423 yards and 1 TD You can make an argument that Woods had the most successful 2021 season out of all the transfers out of the program this past year. The New York native hauled in over 20+ catches and finished second on the team in receiving in 2021.

WIDE RECEIVER EVERETT WORMLEY (CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE) 2021 STATS: 11 rec. for 172 yards and 2 TDs The South Jersey native had a solid early start to his career, appearing in 21 games over his first two seasons. However he decided to transfer following the 2020 season. Wormley has since found a new home up at Central Connecticut State, where he had just an okay year this past season.

WIDE RECEIVER TYLER HAYEK (N/A) 2021 STATS: N/A Now although Hayek left the program in January 2021, he still remained at the school and will graduate this year with a Masters in Business and Science with a focus on cybersecurity.

WIDE RECIEVER MONTERIO HUNT (ALCORN STATE ) 2021 STATS: 2 rec. for 11 yards The former JUCO receiver earned a lot of hype during his time on the banks as he flashed early on in spring practice in year one under Chris Ash, that was before he suffered a season ending knee injury. He was never able to bounce back fully or break the two deep since then as he decided to transfer down a level for this upcoming season. Hunt only appeared in one game for Alcorn State in 2021.

WIDE RECEIVER STANLEY KING (NORTHWESTERN STATE) 2021 STATS: 14 rec. for 210 yards and 1 TD The former Under-Armour All-American seemed like a huge get for the Scarlet Knights when he committed back in February 2019. However he didn't live up to the hype on the banks and decided to transfer. Now King decided to go down a level and currently plays at the FCS level.

WIDE RECEIVER / DEFENSIVE BACK BRAYDEN FOX (UNKNOWN) Fox originally committed and signed with the Scarlet Knights out of high school this past December and made the decision to early enroll in January, but was moved midway through spring ball from wide receiver to safety in order to build more depth in the secondary. However it didn't seem like he was on board with the switch, so he ended up entering the portal and committing to Toledo per social media. However after a quick look into the roster, he was nowhere to be found.

DEFENSIVE END TIJAUN MASON (UNKNOWN) 2021 STATS: N/A Per his Twitter account, Mason announced his departure from the program back in May 2021 and announced his decision to join Harding Football, a DII program. However after a closer look at their roster, he is nowhere to be found.

DEFENSIVE END MALIK BARROW (ALABAMA A&M) 2021 STATS: N/A The former four-star, Ohio State signee came to Rutgers to once again play for Greg Schiano, however he couldn't do much for the Scarlet Knights only appearing in three total games. So he decided to enter the portal one more time as he landed at Alabama A&M for his last season of college football, but however he did not appear on the 2021 roster.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE DEVIN BADLWIN (MASSACHUSETTS) 2021 STATS: 17 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 QB hurry and 1 forced fumble The former Michigan three-star recruit left the program right before the start of the 2020 season that was delayed due to COVID. Baldwin has since joined the Minutemen program, where he had a decent 2021 season. Look for him to play a lot more this upcoming year.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE MATTHEW THOMAS (RHODE ISLAND) 2021 STATS: 16 total tackles, 3 TFLs and 2.0 sacks The New York native made the decision to transfer in January 2021 and quickly found a new home up at Rhode Island, where a couple of former Scarlet Knights have ended up at in the past. This past year, Thomas appeared in 11 games and made two starts for the Rams. Look for him to push for full time starter snaps in 2022.

LINEBACKER ELORM LUMOR (TOWSON) 2021 STATS: 9 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 1 QB hurry and 1 fumble recovered The Piscataway, New Jersey native had a very odd ending to his career as he surprisingly declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, only to come back to the banks for the 2020 season. He then decided to leave again, entering the portal and played his final season at Towson this past year.

LINEBACKER JACK DEL RIO (N/A) 2021 STATS: N/A Del Rio entered the portal after only a few months at Rutgers, early enrolling as a member of the 2020 class, but decided to leave the program in August of 2020. He has since given up the dream of playing football and decided to transfer closer to home, where he currently attends Florida State University.