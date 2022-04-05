 Rutgers Football wide receiver Tahjay Moore dismissed from team
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-05 12:02:35 -0500') }} football Edit

The Knight Report Staff
Rivals.com
Early Tuesday morning following Rutgers Football spring practice, TKR confirmed that wide receiver Tahjay Moore has been suspended by the program for a violation of team policy.

However that is no longer the case, as moments ago news broke that Moore has now been dismissed from the team and will not return to the program.

Stay tuned on the The Knight Report will continue to provide more details as they emerge.

{{ article.author_name }}