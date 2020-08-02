TheKnightReport - TRANSFER: Rutgers Football DB Tim Barrow enters transfer portal

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL OCTOBER 1ST, 2020 — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

On Sunday morning, Rivals.com confirmed that Rutgers Football defensive back Tim Barrow has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Barrow originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2017 recruiting class, choosing the Scarlet Knights over the likes of Boston College, Buffalo, Massachusetts and Monmouth.

During his three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Barrow appeared in 24 total games (4 starts), managing 49 total tackles (27 solo) and six pass deflections.

