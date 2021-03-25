FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

On Thursday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball big man Myles Johnson announces that he has entered the transfer portal with the intent to graduate transfer and finish out his playing career elsewhere.

Johnson originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2017 recruiting class.

During his four seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Johnson redshirted one year and appeared in 90 total games (47 starts), managing 6.8 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, 1.0 assists per game and 1.5 blocks per game.

This past season Johnson appeared in 28 games and finished second in the Big Ten Conference with 2.5 blocks per game, to go along with 8.0ppg and 8.5rpg.



The New Jersey native is now the first senior from this past season to announce his intentions for next season, as fans still wait to hear decisions from fellow seniors Geo Baker and Mamadou Doucoure.

Stay tuned for more on Johnson and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!