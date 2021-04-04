FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

On Sunday morning, Rutgers Basketball guard Montez Mathis announced via social media that he has entered the transfer portal with the intent to finish out his playing career elsewhere.

Mathis originally committed to Rutgers out of high school as a four-star recruit from the 2018 recruiting class, choosing the Scarlet Knights over 16 other offers from schools like Connecticut, Memphis, Minnesota and many others.

During his three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Mathis appeared in 90 games (66 starts) and averaged 8.0 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game and 0.8 steals per game.

This past season it seemed like Mathis had some highs and lows, but it was mostly lows towards the end of the year as he struggled to make shots, thus forcing Pikiell to drop him down in the rotation.

Mathis will enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.



Stay tuned for more on Mathis and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!