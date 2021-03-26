FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

On Friday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball guard Jacob Young announced that he has entered the transfer portal with the intent to graduate transfer and finish out his playing career elsewhere.

2016 #Rivals150 No. 106 Jacob Young has put his name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer @RivalsPortal @JamieShaw5 The 6-foot-2 guard started at Texas and transferred to Rutgers where he averaged 14 points on 37% 3P @RutgersRivals https://t.co/UCebwtVNMn

Young originally committed to Texas out of high school as a member of the 2016 recruiting class, but ended up transferring to Rutgers back in April of 2018.

During his three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Young sat out and redshirted one year before appearing in 58 games over the next two seasons.

This past season Young appeared in 28 games (20 starts) and finished averaging 11.2ppg, 2.6apg and 1.4spg.

Stay tuned for more on Young and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!