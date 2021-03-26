 Rutgers Basketball's Jacob Young enters transfer portal as a graduate transfer
Richard Schnyderite
On Friday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball guard Jacob Young announced that he has entered the transfer portal with the intent to graduate transfer and finish out his playing career elsewhere.

Young originally committed to Texas out of high school as a member of the 2016 recruiting class, but ended up transferring to Rutgers back in April of 2018.

During his three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Young sat out and redshirted one year before appearing in 58 games over the next two seasons.

This past season Young appeared in 28 games (20 starts) and finished averaging 11.2ppg, 2.6apg and 1.4spg.

