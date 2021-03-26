TRANSFER: Rutgers Basketball's Jacob Young enters transfer portal
On Friday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball guard Jacob Young announced that he has entered the transfer portal with the intent to graduate transfer and finish out his playing career elsewhere.
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
2016 #Rivals150 No. 106 Jacob Young has put his name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer @RivalsPortal @JamieShaw5— Rivals Hoops (@RivalsHoops) March 26, 2021
The 6-foot-2 guard started at Texas and transferred to Rutgers where he averaged 14 points on 37% 3P @RutgersRivals https://t.co/UCebwtVNMn
Young originally committed to Texas out of high school as a member of the 2016 recruiting class, but ended up transferring to Rutgers back in April of 2018.
During his three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Young sat out and redshirted one year before appearing in 58 games over the next two seasons.
This past season Young appeared in 28 games (20 starts) and finished averaging 11.2ppg, 2.6apg and 1.4spg.
Stay tuned for more on Young and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board