Transfer OL Willie Tyler commits to play for Rutgers Football

“I was going back and forth a lot and that’s why I didn’t announce on time,” Tyler told TKR. “It literally came down to a last minute decision.”

It might’ve come down to the last minute, but Rutgers Football has landed their fourth offensive lineman transfer of the offseason as former Louisiana-Monroe offensive tackle Willie Tyler has announced his intentions to come to New Jersey to play his final two years under head coach Greg Schiano.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman chose the Scarlet Knights in the end over offers from Georgia Southern, Hawaii, Minnesota, SMU, Syracuse, Toledo, Tulane and Virginia.

However it was the coaching staff in the end that played a role in his decision.

“They have so many former offensive linemen on the staff," said Tyler. "Some that have played in the NFL, so having all that was a plus for me.”

Tyler will come to Rutgers after playing at Garden City CC (JUCO), Iowa Western CC (JUCO), Texas and most recently down at Louisiana-Monroe. He appeared in 10 games for the Warhawks this past season, starting in nine of them.

The incoming transfer will also have two years of eligibility left when he arrives in Piscataway, New Jersey this spring.