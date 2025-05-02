WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on what he's looking for in the portal: "As you know, we are always evaluating what's in the portal, and if we feel that we can make our football team better then we will actively get engaged with players. I really am excited about Djabome. He really had a breakout year last year. He's had a really good spring.

Moses Walker had a really good spring. They have been getting these reps all of '24, right.

So I'm excited. And guys like, when you look and you see Abe is going to be coming back from his injury, Sam Robinson I thought really had a good spring and is coming on to the scene.

I hate to mention names because you leave people out. We'll be fine. And if there's someone in the portal that makes us a better football team, then we'll do everything we can to try to get them."

Schiano on the two new transfers in OL Moshood Giwa and DT Oliver Billotte: "Hopefully they will bring really good offensive line play and really good defensive line play.

A lot of things, like when it's new to the fan base and new to you guys, it's not always new to us. That's a little bit -- seemed like it happened a while ago. But we have it continually look. The transfer portal is real, college football, that's the world we're in.

So we have to constantly mine that but it's got to be guys that fit our culture. I think those guys do, as the other guys that we brought in, I feel they do.

The minute you start reaching to get a player because you need it, you've got to be careful because then it can really disrupt the apple cart here that we've put together.

So I'm excited about those two, and there could be a couple more. You know, we're working hard at that, and there's really no back end to that, right. It's just you had to be in the portal by midnight last night.

But you can bring guys on to your roster all the way up through before you first game. So we'll keep working it, and as we always do, if there's someone that can help our roster be better, we'll do everything we can to get them here."