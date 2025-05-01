Rutgers Football offers Nebraska Offensive Lineman Transfer Grant Seagren

On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Football sent out a new offer to a Transfer Portal prospect in former Nebraska offensive tackle Grant Seagren .

Seagren is listed at 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman and hails from Oakland, Nebraska where he played for Oakland-Craig High School. As a high school prospect, Seagren was a two-way player, playing both tight end and defensive lineman and claimed several small school offers before deciding to walk-on with the University of Nebraska football program back in November 2022.

The Cornhusker staff brought in Seagren with the intention of redshirting him, as they wanted to bulk him up to play offensive line and he did just that, adding over 50-pounds since he was a high school senior.

In his second year with the program, Seagren appeared in seven games as a redshirt-freshman, mostly seeing the field in a reserve role at both left and right tackle along with some special teams.

At first glance or read, you might not think Seagren is considered a top priority in the portal, but Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule has said some very nice things about Seagren in the past.

"As soon as he decides he’s a scholarship player, the sky is the limit for him. He’s got all the talent to be a starter," Rhule said to Nebraska-On3 this spring. "He just needs to put it in his mind that he’s a starter."

Along with his offer from Rutgers, Seagran also holds offers from Kentucky, and Washington State. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.