Tracking the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball OOC schedule
Rutgers Basketball hasn't officially announced the 2024-25 schedule yet, but The Knight Report is tracking all of the out of conference games that have been revealed so far.
Check out the latest updates on the schedule below.
|DATE
|OPPNENT / 2023 KENPOM
|SITE
|
Nov. 26th
|
Players Era Tournament
|
TBD
(Las Vegas, NV)
|
Nov. 27th
|
Players Era Tournament
|
TBD
(Las Vegas, NV)
|
Nov. 29th
|
Players Era Tournament
|
TBD
(Las Vegas, NV)
|
Dec. 14th
|
vs. Seton Hall (50)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
TBD
|
@ Kennesaw State (265)
|
KSU Convocation Center
(Kennesaw, GA)
|
TBD
|
vs. St. Peter's (201)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
TBD
|
vs. Wagner (292)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)
While we don't know the entire out of conference schedule for the Scarlet Knights just yet, we do know the Big Ten Conference opponents as well as if those games are either going to be home or away.
|HOME ONLY
|AWAY ONLY
|HOME & AWAY GAMES
|
Illinois (10)
|
Indiana (91)
|
Michigan (128)
|
Iowa (57)
|
Maryland (62)
|
Penn State (77)
|
Minnesota (78)
|
Nebraska (30)
|
Purdue (3)
|
Michigan State (16)
|
Northwestern (41)
|
|
UCLA (98)
|
Oregon (55)
|
|
USC (85)
|
Ohio State (49)
|
|
Wisconsin (17)
|
Washington (60)
|
