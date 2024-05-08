Advertisement
Tracking the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball OOC schedule

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball hasn't officially announced the 2024-25 schedule yet, but The Knight Report is tracking all of the out of conference games that have been revealed so far.

Check out the latest updates on the schedule below.

CONFIRMED Rutgers Basketball Opponents so far
DATE OPPNENT / 2023 KENPOM SITE

Nov. 26th

Players Era Tournament

TBD

(Las Vegas, NV)

Nov. 27th

Players Era Tournament

TBD

(Las Vegas, NV)

Nov. 29th

Players Era Tournament

TBD

(Las Vegas, NV)

Dec. 14th

vs. Seton Hall (50)

Jersey Mike's Arena

(Piscataway, NJ)

TBD

@ Kennesaw State (265)

KSU Convocation Center

(Kennesaw, GA)

TBD

vs. St. Peter's (201)

Jersey Mike's Arena

(Piscataway, NJ)

TBD

vs. Wagner (292)

Jersey Mike's Arena

(Piscataway, NJ)
BOLD - signals away/neutral site game

While we don't know the entire out of conference schedule for the Scarlet Knights just yet, we do know the Big Ten Conference opponents as well as if those games are either going to be home or away.

2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Big Ten Schedule
HOME ONLY AWAY ONLY HOME &amp; AWAY GAMES

Illinois (10)

Indiana (91)

Michigan (128)

Iowa (57)

Maryland (62)

Penn State (77)

Minnesota (78)

Nebraska (30)

Purdue (3)

Michigan State (16)

Northwestern (41)

.

UCLA (98)

Oregon (55)

.

USC (85)

Ohio State (49)

.

Wisconsin (17)

Washington (60)

.

