Tracking Rutgers Basketball's OOC opponents for 2022-23 season
Rutgers Basketball is starting to fill up their out of conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season and here is a few of the confirmed names, dates and locations for the Scarlet Knights this year.
CONFIRMED GAMES / DATES FOR OOC SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPNENT
|LOCATION
|
November 21st
|
Rider Broncos (MAAC)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
|
December 11th
|
Seton Hall Pirates (Big East)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
CONFIRMED GAMES / DATE STILL TO BE DETERMINED
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
TBD.
|
Bucknell Bison (Patriot League)
|
RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
