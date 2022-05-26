 Tracking Rutgers Basketball's OOC opponents for 2022-23 season
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is starting to fill up their out of conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season and here is a few of the confirmed names, dates and locations for the Scarlet Knights this year.

CONFIRMED GAMES / DATES FOR OOC SCHEDULE
DATE OPPNENT LOCATION

November 21st

Rider Broncos (MAAC)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 11th

Seton Hall Pirates (Big East)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)
BOLD = HOME GAME
CONFIRMED GAMES / DATE STILL TO BE DETERMINED
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

TBD.

Bucknell Bison (Patriot League)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

BOLD = HOME GAME

