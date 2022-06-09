Top 50 recruit Bisontis recaps A&M visit, previews Rutgers trip

New Jersey’s top prospect in the class of 2023, Don Bosco Prep offensive lineman Chase Bisontis recently took his first official visit this past weekend and the newly ranked No. 47 overall recruit has a few more visits in store for the rest of June.

The Knight Report caught up with the 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive guard to see his thoughts on official visit number one, preview this upcoming weekend’s visit and more.