The Knight Report publisher Richie Schnyderite is joined by TKR staff writers Chris Nalwasky, Craig Epstein and Indiana beat writer Alec Lasley as the four of us preview tonight's Big Ten Tournament matchup between Rutgers Basketball and the Indiana Hoosiers. Show is scheduled to start at 5:30pm EST.

