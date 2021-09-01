TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Temple

Rutgers Football begins its 2021 season on Saturday at home versus Temple at 6:30pm on Thursday.

But before that, check out our NCAA Football 14 simulation of the game using updated rosters and depth charts.

Of note, Temple hasn't been updated since last fall, so many players on the actual depth chart are missing, and you'll see that right away with quarterback Anthony Russo. I did switch out players such as Christian Braswell, Ifeanyi Maijeh, and David Nwaogwugwu, who are all now at Rutgers.

Some Scarlet Knights who are on the two-deep are missing as well, though there are not many. The roster file was updated at the beginning of August thanks to yours truly (others handle the ratings).

The legendary video game also doesn't have Delaware for two weeks from now, so feel free to comment some suggestions on what sim to do or if to skip. Syracuse is up next and ready.

