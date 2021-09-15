 NCAA Football 14 Sim: Rutgers Football versus Delaware
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-15 15:11:15 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Delaware

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

The Rutgers football team will face Delaware this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

But before that, check out our NCAA Football 14 simulation of the game using updated rosters and depth charts.

Delaware is not in the game, so we started up a dynasty and switched the schedule to play at home against FCS East. Take it with a grain of salt as that is just a made up, generic team that represents the FCS in the area. It is not an actual team per say.

Nonetheless, watch the sim below and look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to real life!

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

See video

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

