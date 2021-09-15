TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Delaware

The Rutgers football team will face Delaware this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

But before that, check out our NCAA Football 14 simulation of the game using updated rosters and depth charts.

Delaware is not in the game, so we started up a dynasty and switched the schedule to play at home against FCS East. Take it with a grain of salt as that is just a made up, generic team that represents the FCS in the area. It is not an actual team per say.

Nonetheless, watch the sim below and look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to real life!

