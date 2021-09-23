 TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Did Rutgers pull the upset over Michigan?
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-23 15:18:33 -0500') }} football Edit

The Rutgers football team will take on No. 19 Michigan on Saturday on the road at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

So far this season, Rutgers is 3-0 in real life and in Simland. Will that continue? Watch the sim below and look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to the actual games.

Rosters and depth charts were updated earlier in the week.

Note: It's unclear why some players enter the game even though they are not listed on the depth chart. This happens a lot at wide receiver.

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

31-6 Rutgers

45-13 Rutgers

at Michigan

See video

TBA

{{ article.author_name }}